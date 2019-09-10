Carl Dean Todd, 81, of Galax, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born June 19, 1938, in Lowgap, N.C., to the late Coy and Ruby Todd.
Survivors include his wife, Blanche Todd of the home; son, Randy Todd of Galax; daughters, Sherry Hammond and husband, Ronald of Independence, Pamela Craddock, Lisa Todd, Rhonda Newman and husband, Jeff and Amber Todd, all of Galax; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Etheleen Arrigton and husband, Fred of Mount Airy, N.C.; brothers, Delane Todd and wife, Diane of Lowgap, N.C., and Leroy Fortner of Fries.
A funeral service was held Sept. 9, 2019, at High Country Services at 7 p.m. Pastor Bill Spurlin officiated. Military honors will be conducted by Grayson VFW Post #7726.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019