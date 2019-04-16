Carl George Michelfelder, 96, of Hillsville, Va., passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the Commonwealth Assisted Living.
Michelfelder was born on Feb. 20, 1922, in Marlton, N.J., to Karl and Lena Wolfrum Michelfelder.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Michelfelder of Hillsville, Va.; one brother, Frank Michelfelder of New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019