Carl Lee Poe, better known as C.L. Poe, 78, of Galax, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.He was born in Grayson County on Feb. 12, 1942, to the late Sam and Bertie Cannoy Poe.Survivors include his wife, Thelma Weatherman Poe of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Leigh Ann and Jason Dalton of Laurel Fork; sisters and brother-in-law, Emma and Don Weatherman of Galax and Joy Sexton of Asheboro, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth Gene and Dorothy Poe of Independence; three grandchildren and spouse; several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Billings officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral homeA guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

