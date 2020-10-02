1/
Carl Lee Poe
1942 - 2020
Carl Lee Poe, better known as C.L. Poe, 78, of Galax, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born in Grayson County on Feb. 12, 1942, to the late Sam and Bertie Cannoy Poe.
Survivors include his wife, Thelma Weatherman Poe of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Leigh Ann and Jason Dalton of Laurel Fork; sisters and brother-in-law, Emma and Don Weatherman of Galax and Joy Sexton of Asheboro, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth Gene and Dorothy Poe of Independence; three grandchildren and spouse; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Billings officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
