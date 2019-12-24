Carl Raymond Akers (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA
24348
(276)-773-2521
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA
Obituary
Carl was born September 29, 1929, in Carroll County, Va., to Raymond Wesley Akers and Ada Mabe Akers.
He passed away Dec. 18, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Catron Akers; son, Tony Randall Akers; his parents, Raymond and Ada Mabe Akers; and sisters, Ila Mae Burcham, Agnes Eanes and Necie Burnett.
Survivors include son and wife, Kenneth and Lori Akers of Fancy Gap, Va.; three grandchildren and spouses, Ashley and Brad Ashley of Woodlawn, Va., Chris Akers of Fancy Gap, Va., and Jennifer and Chris Padgett of Hillsville, Va.; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel, Independence, Va. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. 
Family will receive friends at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home on Saturday 30 minutes preceding the funeral service.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
