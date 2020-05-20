Carlos Green Franklin Bryant (1935 - 2020)
Service Information
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC
27030
(336)-786-2165
Obituary
Carlos Green Franklin Bryant, 85, of Mount Airy, N.C., gained his angel wings on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home. 
He was born on March 29, 1935, in Carroll County to the late Harvey Jackson Bryant and Ella Celestia Upchurch Bryant Hill. 
Bryant was retired from Lawson Construction and was a member of Fancy Gap Baptist Church. 
He was a loving father and grandfather and great-grandfather who will surely be missed by all who knew him. 
Left to cherish his memories are daughter, Sherry Bryant; son, Danny Bryant (Amanda Martin); grandchildren, Erica Hill (Myra Tucker), Jonathan and Amanda Bryant and Justin Coleman; great-grandchildren, Mason Jester, Taylor Jester, Madison Hill, Adaline Bryant, Adreana Bryant, Jonathan Bryant Jr., and Avery Bryant; brother and sister-in-law, Harley and Esther Bryant; special friend, Marisa Hensley. 
In addition to his parents Bryant was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Mae Combs Bryant; sister, Helen Tate; and a brother, Arlos Bryant. 
Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens. 
Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy, N.C., is serving the Bryant Family. 
Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Galax Gazette on May 15, 2020
