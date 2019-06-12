Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Currin Padgett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Currin Padgett passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her residence in Tellico Village, Loudon, Tenn.

She was born Oct. 8, 1955.

Carol graduated from Carroll County High School in Hillsville, Va., class of 1974. She studied at Hiwassee College, class of 1976. She studied Music Education and Elementary Education at Tennessee Wesleyan University, class of 1979. Carol received her Masters +45 from the University of Tennessee, class of 1981. She was an elementary educator for more than 31 years in Tennessee public schools including: Etowah City, North City, Ingleside, City Park in Athens.

In retirement Carol taught at Monroe County Adult Education.

Carol was an avid golfer and a member of Tellico Village Lady Golfer's Association 18 Holers.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Allen (Jack) Padgett of the home; mother, Hallie Currin of Hillsville, Virginia; sisters, Susan Currin Webb of Hillsville, Va., and Jane Currin of Knoxville, Tenn.; brothers, Jerry (Joyce) Currin and Fred Ward (Tracey) Currin of Hillsville, Va.; along with several special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and many "illegally adopted sisters" and a multitude of cherished friends.

Carol loved her dogs dearly, her fur babies, Taffy and Josie.

She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Freddie Currin; and brother, Charles Arthur Currin.

Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Commuity Church at Tellico Village with Pastor Steve Prevatte and Daniel Facemyer, retired clergy, officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Family and friends will meet at

McMinn Memorial Garden, Athens, Tenn., on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11 for graveside service and interment.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Loudon County Habitat for Humanity and Cottonfest, 117 Oohleeno Way, Loudon, Tenn. 37774.

