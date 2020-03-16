Carol Lynn Rector Kinzer, 65, of Fries, Va., passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Fort Lee, Va., on Nov. 10, 1954, to the late Clarence Lester "Jack" Rector and Ola Mabel Hendricks.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Kinzer; and her brothers, James Richard Rector and Clarence Michael Rector.
Survivors include her daughter, Hope Dickenson and husband, William Edward of Fries; son, Darren Kinzer and wife, Rebekah of Fries; grandchildren, Hannah Kinzer, Samuel Kinzer, Isaiah Kinzer, Naomi Kinzer, Rachel Kinzer, Gidion Kinzer, David Dickenson and Jonathan Dickenson; brother, James Bernie Rector and wife, Mary Margaret of Galax; and sister-in-law, Jean Rector of W.Va.
A funeral service was held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at High Country Services at 2 p.m. Pastor Darren Kinzer, Mike Holloway, Pastor Bill Younce and Pastor David Farmer officiated. Burial followed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family received friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
The care of Ms. Kinzer has been entrusted to High Country Services.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020