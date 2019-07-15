Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolee McConnell Rhudy. View Sign Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 44 Dan Walters Dr. Independence , VA 24348 (276)-773-2521 Send Flowers Obituary



She is now in Heaven with her husband, Carl G. Rhudy; parents, Lala Patterson and Malcolm P. McConnell Sr.; brothers, James L. McConnell and Malcolm P. McConnell Jr.; other family members and friends.

Survivors include her son, Robert Jernell (Paula); daughter, Cindy Jernell; grandchildren, Bruce and Arlene Jernell; one great-grandchild, Quinn Jernell; sister-in-law, Louise McConnell; and nieces, nephews and many special friends and extended family.

Carolee loved the Lord and served Him in every area of her life.

She was a member of Monument Heights Baptist Church, Dorcas Sunday School Class and Belles & Beaux.

She was a retired bank teller.

The family would like to thank the staff of Little Sisters of the Poor for all their love and support.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home, 44 Dan Walters Dr., Independence, Va.

A graveside service will follow at Blue Springs UMC Cemetery, Rural Retreat, Va.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Monument Heights Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Monument Heights Baptist Church, 5716 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family.

