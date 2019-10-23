Carolyn Faye Mooney Melton, 73, of Independence, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Sept. 26, 1946, in Galax, to the late Charlie and Ruby Leagen Mooney.
Survivors include daughter, Wanda Carol Melton Mayfield of Hillsville; brothers, Curtis Mooney and wife, Shirley of Galax and Marvin Mooney and wife, Rita of Peterstown, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Johnny Moore of Woodlawn; and granddaughter.
A funeral was held Oct. 12, 2019, at High Country Services at 6 p.m. Marvin Williams and Lawrence Warden officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Piper's Gap Rescue Squad, 5567 Elkhorn Road, Woodlawn, Va. 24381.
High Country Services is serving the family.
