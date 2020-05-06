Carolyn Lee Elmore, 78, of Galax, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke.
She was born on March 12, 1942, to the late Frank Larson Elmore and Rachel Thomas.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Kedrick Bevins.
Survivors include her son, Michael Bevins of Galax; daughter, Melanie Melton of Fries; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services will be held at a later date.
High Country Service is serving the family.
