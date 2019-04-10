Carolyn Wilmetta Steppe Harrell (1943 - 2019)
Obituary

Carolyn Wilmetta Steppe Harrell, 76, of Galax, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Fries on March 27, 1943, to the late David and Lois Payne Steppe.
Survivors include daughters, Paula Jones of Wytheville, Patricia Dawn Harrell and Lois Heather Rector, both of Woodlawn; son, Russell Harrell of Bland; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Wendy Steppe of Baywood; and friend, Dwayne Roberts.
The graveside service was held Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Snow Hill Cemetery with Evangelist Paula Jones officiating.
There was no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Funeral Home
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.