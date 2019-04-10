Obituary



She was born in Fries on March 27, 1943, to the late David and Lois Payne Steppe.

Survivors include daughters, Paula Jones of Wytheville, Patricia Dawn Harrell and Lois Heather Rector, both of Woodlawn; son, Russell Harrell of Bland; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Wendy Steppe of Baywood; and friend, Dwayne Roberts.

The graveside service was held Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Snow Hill Cemetery with Evangelist Paula Jones officiating.

There was no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019

