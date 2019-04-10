Carolyn Wilmetta Steppe Harrell, 76, of Galax, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Fries on March 27, 1943, to the late David and Lois Payne Steppe.
Survivors include daughters, Paula Jones of Wytheville, Patricia Dawn Harrell and Lois Heather Rector, both of Woodlawn; son, Russell Harrell of Bland; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Wendy Steppe of Baywood; and friend, Dwayne Roberts.
The graveside service was held Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Snow Hill Cemetery with Evangelist Paula Jones officiating.
There was no visitation at the funeral home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019