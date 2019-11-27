Carrie Mae Robinson, 80, of Galax, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her home.
She was born on July 2, 1939, in Galax to Elmer Jack and Katherine Gambill Robinson.
Survivors include her children, Victor Robinson and his wife Christine of Radford, Kim Robinson of Radford and Casey Robinson of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elmer And Ethel Robinson of LaGrange, Ill., Jeffery Robinson and Timothy Robinson of Lansing, Mich.; sisters and brother-in-law, Brenda Seaton, Teresa and Orland Smith, Arlene Robinson, Alma Joyce Robinson and Janice Sheffey, all of Lansing, Mich., and Laydean Young of Ashtabula, Ohio and Melissa Robinson of Charlotte, N.C.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Gloria Richardson and Minister Bobby Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Galax City Cemetery, The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019