He was born in Woodlawn to the late Eugene and Pauline Kenny.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Leath.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Wanda Fields Kenny of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Genevieve Kenny of Woodlawn; daughter, Angela Kenny of Greensboro, N.C.; four grandchildren; brother, James Edward Kenny of Rehobeth Beach, Del.; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held Feb. 24, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Sky View Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Wendell Horton officiating. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sky View Missionary Baptist Church, 129 Sky View Drive, Fancy Gap, Va. 24328 or to Woodlawn Church Cemetery, c/o Carolyn Farmer, Treasurer, 128 Forest Oak Road, Woodlawn, Va. 24381.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

