Obituary



He was born in Wythe County on Aug. 25, 1934, to the late Lula Shepherd Waller.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his children's mother, Lorine Hamm.

Survivors include his wife, Dora Hamm of Fries; daughter and spouse, Carolyn and Ronnie Payne of Dobson, N.C.; son and spouse, Ricky and Patricia Hamm of Fries; two grandchildren; sister and spouse, Louanna and Carl Epley of Christiansburg; brother, Charles Hamm of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held April 15, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Payne and the Rev. Ben Haga officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Fries, with military rites by Grayson VFW Post 7726.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.



201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442

