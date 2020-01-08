Cassandra Lauren Bolen, 30, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at her home.
Lauren was born on Oct. 16, 1989 in Virginia to David Ray Wright and Teresa Dawn Edwards Davis.
She is survived by three daughters, Malaia Kayden Caviness, Keyanna Grace Caviness and Oaklyn Brielle Bolen; mother and step father Teresa Edwards Davis and Jeff; father, David Wright and Chrystel Arnold; grandparents, Lou and Boyd Lawson and Betty and Ray Lineberry; brother and sister-in-law: Brandon Wright and Stephanie. Many close friends also survive.
The funeral service was held Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastors Angela Lineberry and Ray Dawson officiating. Interment followed in the Oak Grove Christian Church Cemetery, 4668 Oak Grove Rd, Woodlawn. The family received friends Saturday at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the Bolen family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019