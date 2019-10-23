C.D. Moles, 72, of Dugspur, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Floyd County, to the late Grover and Arlie Odessa Moles.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Moles of the home; a granddaughter; and sisters, Melva Stanley and Almeta Carson.
A funeral will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the C.C. Webb Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019