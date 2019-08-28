Cecil Alexander Nichols (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Betty and family, You are in our thoughts and prayers...."
    - Gene &Jeannie Crouse
  • "Betty. I am so sorry to learn of Cecil's passing, though I..."
    - Shelby Shaw
  • "We are very sorry to hear about Cecil. He was a wonderful..."
    - Lamon and Carol Loggins
  • "We light this candle in memory of Cecils life here on..."
    - Bill&Dorothy Shaw
  • "Betty and Entire Family, So sorry to hear of the passing of..."
    - Bonnie Pruitt
Service Information
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA
24348
(276)-773-2521
Obituary
Cecil Alexander Nichols, 82, of Ennice, N.C., died at his home on Aug. 13, 2019. 
He was born on June 29, 1937, in Independence, Va., to Kemper A. and Christine Dixon Nichols.
Survivors include his wife, Betty A. Nichols of the home; one daughter, Donna and Mark Green of Mount Airy, N.C.; one son, Jeffery and Yvonne Nichols of Upton, Ky.; brother and spouse, David and Carol Nichols of Galax, Va.; grandchildren, Tony Green, Chris and Bree Green, Rachael Nichols and Dakota Nichols; two great-grandchildren, Ty and Alaia.   
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Nichols; his parents; sister, Elaine Patton; and brother, Donald Nichols.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church by Pastor Darrin Brannock and Chris Green with burial to follow in the Crab Creek Cemetery in Alleghany County, N.C.  The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the family.  
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
