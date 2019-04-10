Cecil Norton Ayers, 85, of Woodlawn, died Friday, March 22, 2019, in the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
He was born in the Fancy Gap Community of Carroll County on March 22, 1934, to the late Arless and Mary Velen Pugh Ayers.
Survivors include his wife, Edith Dawn Lawson Ayers of Woodlawn; his daughter, Vickie Sue Evans of Galax; son and daughter-in-law, Tony Randall and Susan Epperson Ayers of Woodlawn; sister, Annie Haynes of Cana,; half-sisters, Barbara Jean Hawks of Hillsville and Susan Presnell of North Carolina; two grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Oakland Cemetery with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
