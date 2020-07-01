1/
Charles Ballard Robinson
1923 - 2020
Charles Ballard Robinson, 96, of Galax, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
He was born in Carroll County on Nov. 3, 1923.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Linville Robinson.
Survivors include a son, James David Robinson of Princeton, W.Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Lois and Larry Phillips of Galax; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
There will be no service held at this time.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
