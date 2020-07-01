Charles Ballard Robinson, 96, of Galax, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
He was born in Carroll County on Nov. 3, 1923.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Linville Robinson.
Survivors include a son, James David Robinson of Princeton, W.Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Lois and Larry Phillips of Galax; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
There will be no service held at this time.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.