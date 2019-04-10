Obituary



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Clint and Ether Alley King.

Survivors include his wife, Mary King of the home; daughters and son-in-law, Renita King of Hillsville, Rhonda and Tim Parnell of Hillsville; son, Stephen King of Woodlawn; sisters, Joann Campbell of Austinville, Patricia Austin of Austinville and Susan Ward of Max Meadows; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

King will be cremated per his wishes.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145

Hillsville , VA 24343-0145

(276) 728-2041 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

