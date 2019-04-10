Charles Clint King, 77, of Woodlawn, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Clint and Ether Alley King.
Survivors include his wife, Mary King of the home; daughters and son-in-law, Renita King of Hillsville, Rhonda and Tim Parnell of Hillsville; son, Stephen King of Woodlawn; sisters, Joann Campbell of Austinville, Patricia Austin of Austinville and Susan Ward of Max Meadows; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
King will be cremated per his wishes.
