Charles Curtis Horton, 75, of Hillsville, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Elsie Rakes Horton.
Survivors include his cousin and caregiver, Ray Hill; and several family and friends.
A funeral was held Aug. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Burnette officiating. Burial followed in Monta Vista Memory Gardens.
