Charles Dean Alley, 74, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his home.
Alley was born in Grayson County, Va., on Aug. 5, 1944, to Charles and Alice Vaughan Alley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Alley.
Alley proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include his brothers and sisters-in-law, James Robert and Martha Alley of Fries, Va., and Jerry Vaughan and Barbara Alley of Virginia Beach, Va.; sister-in-law, Anita Alley of Fries, Va.; nieces and nephews, Athena Rhodes, Sharon Lee Alley, Rick Alley, James Charles Alley, Michelle Alley Jones and Aaron Alley; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service wase held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Fries Cemetery. The family received friends Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 28 to June 30, 2019