Charles E. McKenzie
1931 - 2020
Charles E. McKenzie, 89, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
He was born on 8/24/1931 in Galax, Va., to the late George G. and Florence McKenzie.
His wife, Margaret C. McKenzie; three sisters; two brothers; and one grandson have preceded him in death.
Survivors include his brother, John McKenzie of Galax, Va.; children, Terri McKenzie of Wytheville, Va., Joel (Gayle) McKenzie of Sylva, N.C., and Barry (Kim) McKenzie of Salisbury, N.C.; stepchildren, Sharon Sorenson of Charlotte, N.C., Bryan Grote of Mount Airy, N.C., and Donna (Kirk) Ollis of Raleigh, N.C.; and several grandchildren and step grandchildren.
Charles served in the Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1955 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Saipan as an Electricians Mate.
After the Navy he worked on electronics for several companies. Then, in the 1960s he began a career in the pioneering days of the computer industry as a hardware engineer on mainframe systems. He worked for Xerox Data Systems, Honeywell, Data General and retired from Wang Laboratories about 30 years later.
He is to be cremated and a private burial service will be held with immediate family at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
