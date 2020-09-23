1/
Charles Edwin Musser
1958 - 2020
Charles Edwin Musser, known as Edwin Musser, 62, of Galax, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born in High Point, N.C., on Jan. 31, 1958, to James Matthew and Georgie Bartlett Musser.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki Jennings Musser of Galax; daughters and son-in-law, Jennifer and Mark Sanders of Statesville, N.C., and Rachel Fuzy of Hillsville; three grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Tommy Kirby of Galax; one nephew and spouse; and one great-niece.
A graveside service was held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Bishops Chapel Church Cemetery with Dr. Ronny Harrison, Pastor Myron Dalton, the Rev. James Cowley and Dr. Craig Edwards officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
