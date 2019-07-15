Charles Gravley, also known as Foot, 61, of Elk Creek, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was born Nov. 24, 1957, in Galax, to the late Walter Ellis Gravley and Edith Isom Gravley.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Judy Gravley.
Survivors include two sons, Charles Eric Gravley and Jesse James Gravley, both of Galax; mother, Edith Isom Gravley of Galax; step daughter, Lauren Byrd of Elk Creek; brothers, Darrell Creed Gravley and Alan Brent Gravely, both of Galax; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside service and burial will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Summerfield Cemetery with Brother Darrell Melton officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019