On Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Charles James Swann, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 83.Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and he worked for the U.S. Post Office for 29 years.He loved to play board games with his family, the mountains, his church and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.Survivors include his wife, Dorothy B. Swann; his three children, Tamara K. Reber and her husband, Roy, Charles L. Swann and his wife, Angie and Steven E. Swann and his wife, Janelle; six grandchildren, Abigail Reber, Joshua Reber, Christopher Swann, Jessica Swann, Jonathan Swann and Jacqueline Swann; and one great-granddaughter, Izabelle Reber.Graveside services were held on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Scottville Baptist Church, 165 Old County Line Road, Laurel Springs, N.C., with Pastor Tommy Wurth officiating.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family.