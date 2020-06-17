Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Grayson County on June 15, 1937, to the late Dallas and Mae Black.

Survivors include his nephew and spouse, Ricky and Lisa Byrd of Independence; a great-nephew and fiancé; a great-great-nephew; a step-great-niece; and many friends.

A graveside service was held June 9, 2020, at noon in the Liberty Hill Cemetery with Eddie Stanley officiating. There was no visitation.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

