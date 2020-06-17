Charles Leon Black
1937 - 2020
Charles Leon Black, 82, of Fries, died Friday, June 5, 2020, in the Grayson Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
He was born in Grayson County on June 15, 1937, to the late Dallas and Mae Black.
Survivors include his nephew and spouse, Ricky and Lisa Byrd of Independence; a great-nephew and fiancé; a great-great-nephew; a step-great-niece; and many friends.
A graveside service was held June 9, 2020, at noon in the Liberty Hill Cemetery with Eddie Stanley officiating. There was no visitation.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Liberty Hill Cemetery
