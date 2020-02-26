Charles Randall Harrington (1966 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Sending PRAYERS to YOU ALL & SO VERY SORRY for your..."
    - Amy Liddle
  • "Sending prayers for peace and comfort in your loss of..."
    - Ruth Hall
  • "Randy, you will be missed by everyone who knew you! Always..."
    - Amy Hedrick
  • "Sorry for your loss. Worked with "chicken wing"..."
    - Douglas Tolbert
  • "So very sorry to hear this.Much [email protected]!!"
    - Janet Mundy Tulbert Tulbert
Service Information
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA
24348
(276)-773-2521
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles Randall Harrington, 53, of Independence, Va., died at his home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.  
He was born on July 25, 1966, in Sparta, N.C., to Rush Roa and Ruby Atwood Ireson Harrington.  
He was preceded in death by his father. 
Survivors include his mother, Ruby Harrington of the home; two step brothers, David Ireson and Kelly Thompson of Alexandria, Va., and Robert and Peggy Ireson of Roanoke, Va.
Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. by the Rev. Darin Brannock.  Burial followed in the Salem Cemetery in Independence, Va.  The family received friends one hour before the funeral at the funeral home.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Harrington family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details