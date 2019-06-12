Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Smith Cassell. View Sign Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306 Independence , VA 24348 (276)-773-2521 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in the Long's Gap Community of Independence, Va., on Sept. 3, 1934, to Charles Gleaves and Edna Edith Delp Cassell, who preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Roanoke Business College and enjoyed several successful business adventures.

Cassell was always willing to use his talents to promote his beloved Grayson County. He served the county in real estate since 1963. He was the owner of Quality Installation and Wingate Construction Company.

He was a dedicated farmer especially interested in Black Angus Cattle. He was a member of the Southwest Virginia Angus Association.

He was an avid baseball fan supporting the New York Yankees. His love of baseball afforded him a position of the Grayson County Team of the Blue Ridge League.

He will be remembered for his coaching abilities with Grayson County Youth teams.

He was greatly influential in the organization and construction of the Grayson County Recreation Park and the Grayson Baseball Field of Dreams.

He was a dedicated and supportive father and grandfather.

Survivors include by his wife, Precious Brady Cassell of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Erika and Rick Cormany of Radford, Va.; three sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Mack and Misty Cassell of Independence, Va., Brant and Audrey Cassell of Scottsville, Va., and Jason and Cara Cassell of Independence, Va.; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy and Curtis Harrington, Evelyn and Dick Hughes and Nell and Tommy Morton, all of Independence, Va.; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel in Independence, Va., by the Rev. David Osborne. The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service on Thursday. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to one of the following or to the donor's choice: Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln., Suite 200, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030; Independence Fire Department, 329 Davis Street, Independence, Va., 24348; or Independence Rescue Squad, 182 West Main Street, Independence, Va. 24348.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Cassell family.

