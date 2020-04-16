Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Graveside service 2:00 PM Mt. Olivet Cemetery at Cranberry Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Galax on Oct. 18, 1934, to Paul and Mazie Lundy Summers.

Survivors include his wife, Juanita Free Summers of Galax; daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Ken Dooley of Cleveland, Ga., and Cindy and Skip Komraus of Galax; son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Judy Summers of Galax; sister, Francis Farley of Westland, Mich.; brothers and sister-in-law, Bobby Summers of Wayne, Mich., and Bernard and Gerry Summers of California; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, friends and church family.

A graveside service was held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery at Cranberry with the Rev. Barry Newman and the Rev. Ted Bartlett officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.

The family requests donations be made to the Galax Dog Pound, 111East Grayson Street, Galax, Va. 24333.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

