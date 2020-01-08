Charlie Chappell Robertson III, 50, of Coral Springs, Fla., died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in the Northwest Medical Center in Margate, Fla.
He was born in Montgomery County, Md., on May 1, 1969, to Charlie Walter Robertson II and Mary Jane Bedwell Robertson.
Survivors include his husband, Kory Chappell of Coral Springs, Fla.; children, Samantha Jaynes of Coral Springs, Fla., Amy Jaynes of Laurel Fork, Rachel Jaynes of Hillsville and Chris Robertson of Coral Springs; a grandson; brother, Benny Cornett of Boca Raton, Fla.; an uncle and friend; and two nephews.
A funeral was held Monday at noon in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Billings officiating.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020