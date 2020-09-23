1/
Charlie Eugene Hash
1943 - 2020
Charlie Eugene Hash, 77, of Independence, died on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born on May 11, 1943, in Grayson County to Riley and Idella Wells Hash.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Crouse.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Hash of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Mike Reedy of Independence, Va.; son and fiancée, Gary Hash and Stacy Baker of Independence, Va.; brothers, Lewis Hash, Richard and Bunny Hash, all of Independence, Va., and Roger and Bonita Hash of Advance, N.C.; grandchildren, Ethan Reedy, Kayla Reedy and Emily Hash; and great-grandchildren, Charlie Reedy, Jack Reedy and Onnika Reedy.
Funeral services were conducted on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Peasant Grove Baptist Church in Independence, Va., by the Rev. Darrin Brannock. Burial followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence, Va. The family was at the church from noon until service time on Monday prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Independence Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 588, Independence, Va., 24348 or Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 3779 Beaver Dam Road, Independence, Va. 24348.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Hash family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
