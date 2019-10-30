Charlie (Jim) James Gallimore, 90, of Fries, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his home.
He was born on March 30, 1929, in Galax, to Charley Woltz and Litha Guynn Gallimore.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Ring Gallimore.
Survivors include his wife, Lois Marie Gallimore of Fries; step-children and spouses, Bradley Hampton and Jeffrey and Linda Hampton, all of Galax, Kenneth Hampton, Terry and Debbie Hampton, Sandra and David Moser and Pamela and Gregory Carico, all of Fries; sister, Jewel Scherman; four grandchildren and spouses; two great-grandchildren; a friend Jimmy Manuel and his caregivers, Iris and John Peoples .
A graveside service was held Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in the Fries Cemetery with Pastor Max Combs officiating.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
