He was born in Carroll County to the late Thomas Rastus and Lula Jones Felts.

Survivors include his wife, Dea B. Felts of the home; son, Allen Felts of Hillsville; daughter-in-law, Laurie Felts; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Dan Williams of Galax; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews .

A funeral will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Chaplin Roger Neitzke officiating. Burial will follow in Independence Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville VFW Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m.

