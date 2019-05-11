Cheryl Lynn Smythers, 64, of Dugspur, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Beckley, W.Va., to the late Rosetta Meadows Harless.
Survivors include her husband, Eugene R. Smythers; daughters, April Brannock (Wesley) and Summer Lynn Nicholson; step-daughter, LaGena Smythers Thompson (Chris); step-son, Matthew Wade Smythers (fiancé, June); sisters, Wanda Bratton and Debbie Walters; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held April 24, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Burial followed in the Fariss Mines Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019