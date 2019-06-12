Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145 Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



Christeene Elizabeth Ann Layman Auker, 49, of Woodlawn, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at her home.Survivors include her husband, Bryan Auker of the home; children, Heather Harris of Virginia, David Auker of Charlotte, N.C., Steven Sadler of West Columbia, S.C., and Shawn Sadler of West Columbia, S.C.; father and step mother, Richard and Linda Layman Sr.; mother, Judith Hall; three grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Teresa Layman; sisters and brother-in-law, Susan and Lark Hubbard and Jennifer and Gene Disher; and several nieces and nephews also survive.A Celebration of Life service was held on June 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel.

