Sells was born in Carroll County, on Feb. 13, 1928, to James Green and Cynthia Tilson Bobbitt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy M. Sells.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Susan Austin Cort and Barry of Odessa, Fla.; one granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

A service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Galax with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Felts Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time for the service at the First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Donations