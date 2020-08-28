Christine Calfee Robinson, 46, of Radford, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the home of her sister in Radford.
She was born in Radford on Jan. 30, 1974.
Survivors include her mother, Janie Lewis of Dublin; her husband, Victor Robinson; children, Trevor Robinson and Victoria Robinson, all of Radford; sisters, Patricia Calfee of Radford and Jamie Calfee of Dublin; two nieces; two nephews ;and two great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Galax City Cemetery with the Rev. Bobby Brown, Chauncey Robinson, Pastor Frank Peters and Pastor Stevie Richardson officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Due to CDC recommendations social distancing and mask will be required at the graveside service.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.