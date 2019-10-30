Clara Mae Moxley, better known as Polly Moxley, 84, of Elkin, N.C., died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Ennice, N.C.
She was born in Alleghany County, N.C., on Dec. 16, 1934, to John Handy and Bessie Alma Murphy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stanley Moxley.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Edgar Alan and Sylvia Jones; a grandson and wife; two great-grandchildren; and one niece and one nephew.
A funeral was held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Saddle Mountain Primitive Baptist Church with Preacher Bill Spurlin and Elder Russ Cox officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Saddle Mountain Primitive Baptist Church, 912 Saddle Mountain Road, Ennice, N.C. 28623 or to the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7220 West Pine Street, Lowgap, N.C. 27021.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019