Clarence Merle Barker, 91, of Galax, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born on June 1, 1928, in Carroll County, to Commodore Friel and Mary Leftwich Barker.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by wife, Lila Leone Barker.
Survivors include children Sharon, Donnie and David Barker, all of Galax; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a step-great-grandchild; brother, Kyle Barker; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. David Moore and Pastor Mark Mayes officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Twin County Hospice.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 10 to July 11, 2019