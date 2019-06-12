Claris Maxine Littreal Criner, 88, of Fries, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Carroll County on July 5, 1930, to Dolphus and Dicie Delp Littreal.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Freda and Ricky Stanley of Fries; one sister, Lavada Criner of Fries; one grandson; two great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Mount Hope Cemetery with Pastor D.G. Fox officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019