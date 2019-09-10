Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary

Clark Hunter Pickett, 59, of Fries, Va., passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his home.

Clark was born in Wytheville, Va., on Feb. 16, 1960, to Eldridge Clark Pickett Jr. and Bonnie Moore Pickett.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clint and Edna Moore ;and paternal grandparents, Pat and Shirley Pickett.

In addition to his mother, Bonnie M. Bircham, Clark is survived by his wife, Tina Rene' Davis Pickett; daughter, Marquita Rachel Pickett and her boyfriend Wayne Amburgey all of Fries, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Clinton Russell Pickett and Courtney of Asheville, N.C.; five grandchildren, Abriella Amburgey, Chloe Pickett, Cole Pickett, Jordan Taylor and Sedrick Pickett; one great-grandchild, Mason Sawyers; a half- sister, Laura Hundley of Martinsville, Va.; a half-brother, Arie Pickett of Wilmington, N.C.; several cousins, nieces and nephews; special friends Chris May, Matthew Hill, Jimmy Littreal, Virgil Sexton, Kyle Lane and David Lineberry; his church family at Centerview; and his beloved dog, Riley Jade.

The funeral service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Greg Carico and Bobo Gravley officiating. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from six until eight at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

Clark was a devoted man, having a smile that would light up any room.

He was humble, kind-hearted and caring and always put the needs and wishes of others far before his own.

He was faithful in his walk with Christ attending Centerview Church in Fries.

He grew up in an auto body shop, not only learning the tricks of the trade, but mastering them as well. His eye for detail was pristine and he would spend extended periods of time working to ensure that his work was exactly how he envisioned it before leaving the body shop.

