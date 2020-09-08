1/
Claud Junior Goble
1925 - 2020
Claud Junior Goble, 95, of Galax, died Saturday Sept. 5, 2020, at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax.
He was born in Alabama on June 4, 1925.
Survivors include his wife, Rose Warrick Goble of the home; two stepdaughters, Nancy Anders Curley and husband, Steven of Statesville, N.C., and Evelyn Hines and husband, Edward W. of Galax; a stepson, Roger Dale Anders and wife, Loretta of Statesville, N.C.; one half-brother, Ray Goble of Alabama; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A military graveside service will be held at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pine Mountain community, on Wednesday Sep. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. with military honors provided by Grayson VFW Post #7726. The Rev. Dave Osborne will officiate.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
