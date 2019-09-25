Claude Jackson Hash, 88, of Galax, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Grayson County on June 18, 1931, to Claude Dean and Bessie Ellen Haga Hash.
Survivors include his wife, Alene B. Hash of Galax; daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle "Mickey" and Steven Douglas Montgomery of Dublin and Teresa and Victor Lebario of Woodland Park, Colo.; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Karen Hash of Woodlawn; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and L.D. Galyean; brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Jama Lee Hash, all of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held today, Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie Stanley and Pastor Kevin Carlan officiating. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019