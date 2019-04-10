Obituary



He was born on Oct. 7, 1946, in Carroll County.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Crawford Smith.

Survivors include his wife C. Jean Smith; son, Stacy Smith both of Woodlawn; two grandchildren and spouse; a great-grandson; two nephews; and several close friends.

A funeral was held Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ronny Harrison and Dale Spears officiating. Burial will follow in the Crooked Creek Cemetery.

