Clayton Spurgeon Smith, better known as C.S. Smith, 72, of Woodlawn, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1946, in Carroll County.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Crawford Smith.
Survivors include his wife C. Jean Smith; son, Stacy Smith both of Woodlawn; two grandchildren and spouse; a great-grandson; two nephews; and several close friends.
A funeral was held Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ronny Harrison and Dale Spears officiating. Burial will follow in the Crooked Creek Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019