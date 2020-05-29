Cleston Hale Nester, 64, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Carroll County to the late Carlos Stuart Nester and Beulah Elizabeth Burnett Nester on Nov. 5, 1955.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Nester of the home; children, Carlos James Nester of Hillsville and Jessica and Justin McPeak of Dugspur; two grandchildren; sisters, Elsie Mae Turman and J. D. of Hillsville, Helen Faye Grubb, Joyce Kay Rotenzier and Brenda Rae Hynek, all of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Nila Jean Reynolds and Richard of Lexington, N.C.; one brother, Clinton Stuart Nester of Dugspur; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 46 Hunters Ridge Road, Dugspur, Va. 24325.
Online condolences may be made at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home is serving the family.
He was born in Carroll County to the late Carlos Stuart Nester and Beulah Elizabeth Burnett Nester on Nov. 5, 1955.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Nester of the home; children, Carlos James Nester of Hillsville and Jessica and Justin McPeak of Dugspur; two grandchildren; sisters, Elsie Mae Turman and J. D. of Hillsville, Helen Faye Grubb, Joyce Kay Rotenzier and Brenda Rae Hynek, all of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Nila Jean Reynolds and Richard of Lexington, N.C.; one brother, Clinton Stuart Nester of Dugspur; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 46 Hunters Ridge Road, Dugspur, Va. 24325.
Online condolences may be made at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.