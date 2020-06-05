Clifford Henderson Goad, 77, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Galax Health and Rehab.
Goad was born in Carroll County to the late McKinley and Mamie Goad.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Goad; and sisters, Willa Mae Worrell and Nina Mae Banks.
Goad honorably served his country in the Air Force. He was a Vietnam Veteran where he received a Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Lera W. Goad; sister, Wilma Culler Haley; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.