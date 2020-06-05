Clifford Henderson Goad
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford Henderson Goad, 77, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Galax Health and Rehab.
Goad was born in Carroll County to the late McKinley and Mamie Goad.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Goad; and sisters, Willa Mae Worrell and Nina Mae Banks.
Goad honorably served his country in the Air Force. He was a Vietnam Veteran where he received a Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Lera W. Goad; sister, Wilma Culler Haley; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved