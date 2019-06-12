Clifton Leon Haga, 91, of Jonesborough, Tenn., died Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the Lakebridge Healthcare in Johnson City, Tenn.
He was born in Fries on May 25, 1927, to Ben and Beulah Jones Haga.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred Haga; daughter and son-in-law, Shiryll and Tom Edmonds, all of Jonesborough, Tenn.; two grandchildren and spouses; seven great-grandchildren; brother and sister- in-law, Ben and Vicki Haga of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Grace Baptist Church with the Rev. Ben Haga officiating. Burial will follow in the Fries Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Grace Baptist Church.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019