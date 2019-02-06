Clinton Charles Landreth, known as Pete Landreth, 90, of Galax, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in the Galax Health and Rehab.
He was born in Pulaski County on July 6, 1928, to Andrew Johnson and Ollie Viola Bowers Landreth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anders Landreth.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
