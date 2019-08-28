Clinton Moles, 98, of Galax, died on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
He was born in Floyd County to the late Mack Moles and Addie Nester Moles.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Goldie Newman Moles.
Survivors include his granddaughter, Shanna Moles of Jonesboro, Ga.; and one daughter-in-law.
A funeral will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Buffalo Mountain Presbyterian Church with the Rev. S.G. Bolt officiating. Burial will follow in the Buffalo Mountain Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019